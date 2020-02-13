Thank you for the "Talking Climate Change" articles by Steve Gardiner in the recent editions of the Star-Observer. I am a biologist retired from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and am well aware of the dangers to natural ecosystems including the ones my grandchildren will be inhabiting.

As a longtime Hudson resident I would be very interested in what actions are being undertaken locally by our city, county and even our school district officials to do our part to address climate change. Would you please consider interviewing local officials and writing some articles so we as citizens may be aware of how elected officials are addressing the subject of climate change and how local citizens might support their efforts?

Thank you for your consideration.

Bud Fuchs

Hudson