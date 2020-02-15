A special thank you to Tanya Batchelor, New Richmond former city clerk. She was an employee of the city for 27 years.

Tanya has a wonderful personality and is so knowledgeable. I had the pleasure of working with her at elections. She always had a smile and was very professional. Tanya enjoyed serving the citizens of our city.

Tanya was involved in a city reorganization. She was offered a lesser position but she could not justify staying with the city. She will definitely be missed and it is a loss to us, as citizens of New Richmond.

It’s never too late to say thank you, Tanya. I wish you a wonderful future.

So what did the city gain?

Fran Barthman

New Richmond