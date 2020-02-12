Congrats to the Christmas Tour of Homes Committee, which was recently honored as the Community Volunteer of the Year by the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce. I was fortunate to have been selected as one of the 2019 Christmas tour homes.

I signed up for this charming event because of my love of Christmas. What I learned through this event far exceeded my expectations. I didn’t realize the wide-reaching benefits this event has on Hudson businesses. I learned that many of the attendees come from outside our community, busing in from locations such as Apple Valley and Inver Grove Heights. While guests are here, they stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants and, of course, the main event of shopping at our retailers.

I learned a great deal about how hard our retailers work -- starting as early as June to get ready for Christmas and how many female entrepreneurs make up our downtown businesses. I will always think twice before shopping outside our local retailers now.

Thank you to the retailers, the Chamber of Commerce, and the many volunteers who made that weekend magical for me and the many attendees. It was a delight to hear from the attendees how this is the start of their holiday season as their family or girls' weekend tradition.

Due to this event, I certainly feel closer to the community having met 1,800-plus “neighbors," local businesswomen, and artists. I'm even more in love with the Hudson community now.

Anne Finch

North Hudson