We have a major problem as many of the pay stations do not work due to moisture getting into the machines. Plus the areas that were free before aren’t anymore. We also lost free parking on Saturdays. Seniors age 65 and over can get a free parking permit at the police office which is nice.

However, businesses, restaurants on Main Street are hurting and I do feel for them. Patrons are going up the hill where there is no parking issue.

Why couldn’t parking be free as it is in Stillwater and River Falls ?

I do not want to see Hudson becoming a ghost town.

Colette Roche

Hudson