Justice finally done

I am beyond relieved that the Democratic attack on President Donald Trump and the impeachment trial which was nothing more than unmitigated fraud is over. The outcome was as it should have been – an innocent man was cleared. But let’s look at the actual truth behind what the left perpetrated against the American people and why it matters:

Jan. 20, 2017 – Washington Post declares the “campaign” to impeach Trump has begun. A website impeachdonaldtrumpnow began (while he was being sworn in) by the organization Free Speech for People.

February 2017 – U.S. Rep. Boyd Robert, D-Califorma, filed paperwork to form the Impeach Trump Leadership PAC.

May 2017 – Because Trump had the audacity to fire someone (FBI Director James Comey), two Democrats suggested impeachment.

August 2017 – Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, admitted that after Congress impeaches Trump, they will go after Vice President Mike Pence.

Dec. 6, 2017 – 58 Democrats voted to impeach Trump for stating his opinion on Twitter.

Jan. 19, 2018 – 66 Democrats voted to impeach Trump for an anonymous allegation of supposed disparaging remarks made about a country.

July 17, 2019 – 95 Democrats voted to impeach Trump for insulting “The Squad” on Twitter.

I could go on but the point is that everything the Democrats have done wasn’t because Trump did anything wrong. It was all because they didn’t like him for many reasons not the least of which is that he is not nor will he ever be politically correct, he is not a “polished” politician but mostly because he’s been so incredibly successful the last three-plus years.

Astonishingly, the words of Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, sum up this whole obsession: “I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach him, he’ll win reelection.”

Tonya Merrill

Township of Clifton

A voice crying out in the wilderness

So much has been said and written about our current president and the division and corruption he has brought to our times that I have often sat down at a keyboard and come up with no words to express my shock and sadness that haven’t been used. But tonight there is something new to say, and something joyful. Because of an honest and true public servant, Mitt Romney, the once great Republican Party is not absent from our Congress today.

Anyone who has not heard Sen. Romney’s brief speech to the Senate, explaining his vote to convict the President of abuse of power, should give a listen and allow his hope for the integrity of the GOP to be restored. In case the events leading up to the impeachment have confused anyone, he lays them out as plainly as our moms once explained why we don’t bite people.

And if his message rings true, perhaps even prompting the suspicion that we have been conned by a career conman, hopefully we can, as sincerely and humbly as Romney, review the events of the past few years and search our consciences for what is good and right.

How sad that simple honesty has made this senator a standout. How unfortunate that he could not have had another courageous modern-day Republican, John McCain, for company today. Although it could not immediately halt the stampede of recklessness and cowardice that has, under this president, become the character of his political party, what a relief and a blessing to America that one voice, at least, cried out in the wilderness.

Vicki Cobian

River Falls

P.S. By the time this goes to press, no doubt Sen. Romney will have been mocked and bullied, called an “enemy,” and given some childish nickname by the president of the United States of America.

Darkness fell

I lit a candle with hope for America this past week.

The flame flickered and died when the U.S. Senate voted to acquit.

Roger Schlemmer

Hudson