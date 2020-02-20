Nearly two years ago, I needed to find skilled nursing care for my friend Jack. Having never navigated this territory before, one tends to rely on the known reputations of what you hear around town. At that time, what was formerly known as Red Wing Health Care Center was the only option in Red Wing open to my friend and what I had heard of the facility had not been favorable.

For that reason, I felt a need to share my experience. The staff at what is now Bayview has provided exceptional care. Every staff member is a caregiver – nursing staff, who take time to know each patient and are in tune with changes in them, housekeeping, maintenance, kitchen and activities coordinators – they all care for the residents, and it shows.

Jack passed away last month, and when he was dying, I found staff there on their day off sitting with him. I knew they cared.

I never knew I would need skilled nursing in the area but am thankful that I had this experience and want the community to know that Bayview Nursing and Rehab provides quality care.

Sharon Learned

Hager City