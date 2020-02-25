It’s almost March, and across Minnesota food shelves are working to replenish the grocery supply at all 300 of our state’s distribution locations. Here in Red Wing that means individuals like you, families, congregations, civic groups, businesses, schools and organizations could donate food and/or cash to the Red Wing Area Food Shelf all next month.

We’d greatly appreciate your participation in the 2020 Minnesota Food Share Campaign. Food can be dropped off in the bin by our back door at 1755 Old W Main, or call 385-7521 for someone to meet you there.

With your help we can ease hunger in Minnesota and in the Red Wing area, one household at a time. We are grateful for your ongoing support.

Stacey Anderson, Hager City

Benjie Achen, Dan Bender, Dee Bender, Ken Bjornstad, Brenda Blahnik, Dave Borgen, Deb Drotos, Kathy Eichenlaub, Wendy Erickson, Sue Kelly and Peggy Olson, Red Wing

Members of the Red Wing Area Food Shelf Board.