The Declaration of Independence. Most people can recite part or all of the Preamble as many of us likely had to memorize it in high school, U.S. History classes. However, most people don't know or don't recall what came after that introduction; the substantial "meat" of the document was never required memorization and wasn't often dissected in detail.

The Declaration of Independence is a list of grievances regarding King George III and the overbearing government of England. This list of grievances, 27 in all, was sent to King George III and were the specific reasons that the founders of the United States declared that it was an independent, self-governing nation free from British rule.

So, what's the point of the preceding information? Well, a friend pointed me to a website which indicates that 26 of the 27 grievances listed in the Declaration of Independence are apparently being practiced anew, in varying forms and degrees, by the Trump administration and the U.S. Senate. This suggests that a sort of "back to the future" scenario might be in progress, orchestrated by "the man who would be king" (after all, Trump has publicly suggested that he wouldn't mind being "president for life").

It's impossible to go into the details in a word limited letter to the editor. The grievances, as they are quoted from the Declaration of Independence, are in the 18th century style of verbose writing. The alleged, administration and/or Senate practices that are noted regarding each grievance comprise a lengthy list, too. Thus, it is necessary for the reader to go to the source of this information, if one is interested, at www.stonekettle.com/2020/02/those-who-forget-history.html .

I encourage readers to do so, consider the allegations and presented evidence, then note your opinions here, perhaps, as to whether or not the information seems to be accurate or, what's the favored label today, "fake"?

Kurt Sroka

Somerset