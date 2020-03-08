Across the United States, there are over 2,000 pregnancy resource centers and clinics. These organizations offer free services and support to women and couples who find themselves in an unexpected or difficult pregnancy. Options for Women / River Falls is one such pregnancy resource clinic that exists to serve the western Wisconsin area.

Offering free and confidential services, Options for Women / River Falls will serve clients from any geographic area. However, those who struggle financially, from lack of support, or from any other barrier may find the services available to be especially helpful. Multiple medical professionals on staff oversee services such as pregnancy testing, STI testing, limited obstetrical ultrasound, applications for BadgerCare, and referrals for prenatal care. Advocates also provide pregnancy and parenting education, free baby supplies, a moms’ support group, and more.

Walking with women and men through their sexual health needs, pregnancy, and the first years of parenting – all free of charge and in a supportive environment – Options for Women / River Falls and other pregnancy resource clinics are a valuable asset to any community.

The growth of Options for Women / River Falls over the past two years speaks to the community’s need for such a resource. From 2018 to 2019, the clinic saw the number of services provided and client connections more than double. With adding new services and staff, the hope is to serve still more women and couples in 2020.

It is through the generous support of community organizations and members that pregnancy resource clinics are able to continue their work. For example, in 2019, hundreds of individuals donated funds to support the work of Options for Women / River Falls. In addition, Knights of Columbus groups (such as Ellsworth, River Falls, and Plum City) supported the service through their financial donations.

The growth in service the past couple of years speaks to the need for this area pregnancy resource clinic, and Options for Women / River Falls is grateful for those who have and who continue to support the work.

If you would like to get involved, contact 715-425-8539 or optionsforwomenrf@outlook.com. In addition, if you know someone who could benefit from the free services and support available, you can simply refer them to Options for Women / River Falls.

Marie Regnier

River Falls

Marie Regnier is executive director of Options for Women in River Falls.