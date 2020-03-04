I am very upset with the halftime show at the Super Bowl. I felt like I was in a strip club. You realize this is a family event. Many people have Super Bowl parties. What are we telling little girls and little boys when people are dancing there half naked and shaking their butts and body parts?

Were you just trying to entice the men? What about the rest of us? Or didn’t you care about anyone else’s feelings. Did Jennifer Lopez have a g-strap on? Once she spread her legs and a leather strap covered her privates. Was that really necessary? Why do violent sports and sex go together? Wrestling does that too. Does it give men a fantasy of domination, or what?

To me the halftime show was scantily dressed women trying to be seductive on national television. Has football lowered their standards to this?

Jackie DeBauche

Hudson