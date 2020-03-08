The annual Women’s Leadership Event will be April 22, 2020, in Red Wing Golf Course’s Sky Room. Our keynote speaker will be Kat Perkins from “The Voice,” who will speak about being fearless.

A native of North Dakota now residing in Minneapolis, she competed on Season 6 of NBC’s “The Voice: and finished as a Top 4 finalist. Since then, she has performed in over 10 countries and almost all 50 states,inspiring others through the power of music.

The committee has a great day planned with additional speakers as well and honoring the region’s Business Woman of the Year.

One of the best ways to motivate the high performing people in your company or our community is to acknowledge their hard work and efforts. Recognize them by nominating them for the Business Woman of the Year. Any woman who contributes to the success of an organization is eligible – no matter what their position.

The award will be presented at the 34th Women’s Leadership Event when we will celebrate the nominees but also all women in business.

Learn more at www.southeastmn.edu/training .

Hope you can join us and hope you nominate someone outstanding from your business for this award!

Calli Ekblad

Red Wing

Cochair of the Women’s Leadership Event