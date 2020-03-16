A letter to the editor in the March 7 edition regarding “conversion therapy” is nothing more than a dog whistle covert attempt to bring undue bias on the LGBTQ community. The letter writer tries to disguise this feeble attempt of prejudice by claiming that "parental rights" are under attack. This is simply not true.

What the letter writer doesn't want you to know is how dangerous this “conversion” process is and what means are deployed to attain their final goal.

This process uses military-grade psychology operations (psyops) and often brutal physical abuse to attain their goals. It is an insidious process which results in individuals who are “broken.” So broken that they are eight times more likely to commit suicide than their peers. Eight times! Six times more likely to report high levels of depression and three times more likely to abuse drugs and alcohol. Obviously, this is not in the best interests of our young adults and preteens.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry has concluded (years ago) that there is no evidence that these draconian methods have any benefit whatsoever. None. In fact, the originator of this crude methodology, has stated that it does more harm than good and has condemned the practice. Furthermore, every creditable medical association on the planet has opposed the use of this process.

I would hope that the Human Rights Commission and the City Council are successful in their endeavor to ban this practice in Red Wing.

Steve Murphy

Red Wing