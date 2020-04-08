There has recently been some controversy about how we should refer to the coronavirus, whether it is the “Wuhan virus” or “Chinese virus.” I am from China and I have family living there now. I am not offended by these names since the virus did originate in Wuhan, Hubei province in China. But I do think this topic warrants some consideration. My feeling is that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is trying to advance this discussion to distract from an issue of major concern, which is their irresponsible manner of handling the outbreak.

Precious weeks were lost as the communist party suppressed the voices of frontline doctors and arrested citizen journalists. Social media accounts having any reference to the coronavirus were blocked. Facts about the origin of the virus, how contagious the virus is, how many people truly were infected and how many people died were covered up. Now they’re using their propaganda machinery to muddy the water by blaming the U.S., Italy and other countries while portraying themselves as heroic. The propaganda department has even published a book titled “A Battle Against the Epidemic: China Combating Covid-19 in 2020,” which praises the so-called “great leadership” of the CCP in handling the outbreak.

I hope that this unacceptable response, which has contributed to what is now a global crisis, will alert the world’s people to the true nature of the CCP. They are deceptive and have little regard for human life. Over the last 70 plus years the CCP are responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of Chinese, for which they have never been held accountable — see more details in Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party (English version).

In regards to how we should name the coronavirus, I would like to suggest that we call it the “CCP Virus.” This will make a clear distinction between Chinese people and the Chinese Communist Party, while at the same time placing responsibility where it belongs.

Joy Zhao

Woodbury