COVID-19 has hit our community leaving families (these are our friends and neighbors) seeking food assistance. Whether you’ve personally used the food shelf, or you know of someone who has, you know how valuable it is. In March, 250 households were utilizing this resource and the need continues as the uncertainty continues.

A household of four is supplied with 75 pounds of food, which is intended to last a week. Your donation of $25 will help feed a household of one to two people. A $50 donation will help feed a household of three to four people. Or your donation of $75 will help feed a larger household. Go to thrivent.cotribute.co/events/404845/detail

Our goal is to raise $2,019 for the food shelf from May 10-16. Why $2,019? In 2019, we partnered together and opened their own Thrivent office in Red Wing to continue to serve their community.

All money raised goes directly to the Red Wing Area Food Shelf. All fees will be covered.

Donate to the food shelf to keep it stocked with food for our community.

Larry Hawe and Corey Hawe

Red Wing