On May 28, 2020, I attended the Human Rights Commission meeting to express my concerns regarding oaths of office and a ban on conversion therapy.

The city has two oath options that do not prevent anyone from serving on any board or commission. So the HRC's statement citing that the present two oaths hinder diversity and inclusivity is false.

One reason for an oath of office is for honest communication within the board and with those the board serves. The penalty of perjury under the law keeps communication honest. God's Ninth Commandment encourages honesty.

From the HRC's past actions, I conclude the goal is to remove God from all government processes and activities. For example, the Pledge of Allegiance.

The HRC should focus its energy on the oppressed, the homeless, the jobless, the hungry, the unborn, and those enslaved in sex trafficking in our community.

Regarding the proposed ban on conversion therapy, I am concerned about government overreach of parental rights. Parents have the right to seek counsel from their local physician, pastor and their mental health care provider regarding their children.

What is HRC's definition of conversion ban therapy? And will that definition change tomorrow to remove more parental rights?

Let me be clear: I am against child abuse. I will call 911 and I will reach out to Goodhue County Health and Human Services to seek help for a child. Minnesota has laws to protect our children from abuse.

In its agenda packet, the HRC included information from Out Front Minnesota and the Trevor Project. The HRC didn't include data from the Bible, Focus on the Family or The Heritage Foundation, which would provide balance to the discussion. In the New Community Pledge that this body created, the HRC said they would hear and seek out information on all sides of the issue.

If I was a schoolteacher and the Human Rights Commission were my students, I would give you the grade of F for failing to inform, educate and involve the community in this discussion.

The community discussion should include residents, health care professionals, social workers, attorneys and all pastors from our community churches.

Shelley Pohlman

Red Wing