What is the rush on pushing conversion therapy ban and changing the oath of office during COVID 19 pandemic? Having watched the last Human Rights Commission meeting, we need a meeting coordinated by our community engagement specialist Michelle Leise for a robust community discussion on these two topics.

Has the HRC read the information brought forth at the previous session? What about the City Council? Does the council rubber stamp every item brought forward by HRC?

READ MORE: Ban on conversion therapy sent to Red Wing City Council

The proposed ban and oath of office changes need a robust public meeting where the residents can participate fully. At the May 11 City Council meeting, the rental license program was put on hold until additional community education and input can occur, and the reason given was COVID-19. Now is not the time to be implementing significant and permanent changes in the community where law violations could be given to our community members. In Minneapolis, they impose a $500 penalty for the first conversion therapy ban violation and $1,000 penalty for subsequent offenses.

Another question, is conversion therapy ban being practiced in Red Wing? If not, why are you finding a solution to a problem that does not exist in Red Wing? What is the real agenda?

READ MORE: Letter: Red Wing Human Rights Commission would stifle community discussion, parental rights

Concerning the oath of office, are the HRC members and the current City Council members pushing God out of our community? We need God in our community more than ever. The Bible says in 2 Chronicles 7:14, "If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land."

I ask that these items be tabled for further discussion.

George Hintz

Red Wing



