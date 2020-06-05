Individually and collectively, we condemn George Floyd’s death while in police custody.
Further, we condemn the sins of racism and white supremacy. All people, regardless of race, are made in God’s image and have infinite dignity and worth. We believe that every individual is equal in the sight of God.
We hold in our hearts the black community, and all communities of color, in the St. Croix Valley. There are no words that can grasp the deep exhaustion, fear, grief, and pain caused by the daily trauma of racism. There are also no words to fully describe your vital and life-giving contributions to our communities through the long history of your amazing acts of love, resistance and resilience.
As white clergypersons, we confess the ways in which we have let racism and white supremacy fester unchecked in our country, culture, community, and even churches, allowing continued harm and death to come to people of color. We commit to the difficult work of naming and repenting from the ways we have let racial biases take root in us and the ways we have failed to use our power and positions to let life-giving justice roll down like waters for all people. We commit to humble learning and faithful action in pursuit of God’s dream of wholeness for all of creation.
Members of the Hudson Area Ministerial Association
Pastor Michele Arndt
The Crossing Covenant Church
Pastor Jim Bender
Trinity Lutheran Church
Father John Gerritts
St Patrick’s Catholic Church
Rev. Dr. Kendra Grams
First Presbyterian Church
Pastor Kris Kurzejeski
Bethel Lutheran Church
Pastor John Lestock
Bethel Lutheran Church
Rev. Dr. Dawn Jeffers Ramstad
Hudson United Methodist Church
Pastor Mike Roeder
Christ Center Assembly of God
Jean Schneider
Operation HELP
Pastor Randy Simonson
Harvestime Church
Pastor Ladd Sonnenberg
Bethel Lutheran Church
Rev. Carolyn Staats
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church
Pastor Aaron Steffen
HILLCITY Church
Pastor Todd Stocker
Trinity Lutheran Church
Pastor Larry Szyman
Faith Community Church
Rev Guy Usher
St Paul's Episcopal Church