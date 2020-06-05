Further, we condemn the sins of racism and white supremacy. All people, regardless of race, are made in God’s image and have infinite dignity and worth. We believe that every individual is equal in the sight of God.

We hold in our hearts the black community, and all communities of color, in the St. Croix Valley. There are no words that can grasp the deep exhaustion, fear, grief, and pain caused by the daily trauma of racism. There are also no words to fully describe your vital and life-giving contributions to our communities through the long history of your amazing acts of love, resistance and resilience.

As white clergypersons, we confess the ways in which we have let racism and white supremacy fester unchecked in our country, culture, community, and even churches, allowing continued harm and death to come to people of color. We commit to the difficult work of naming and repenting from the ways we have let racial biases take root in us and the ways we have failed to use our power and positions to let life-giving justice roll down like waters for all people. We commit to humble learning and faithful action in pursuit of God’s dream of wholeness for all of creation.

Members of the Hudson Area Ministerial Association

Pastor Michele Arndt

The Crossing Covenant Church

Pastor Jim Bender

Trinity Lutheran Church

Father John Gerritts

St Patrick’s Catholic Church

Rev. Dr. Kendra Grams

First Presbyterian Church

Pastor Kris Kurzejeski

Bethel Lutheran Church

Pastor John Lestock

Bethel Lutheran Church

Rev. Dr. Dawn Jeffers Ramstad

Hudson United Methodist Church

Pastor Mike Roeder

Christ Center Assembly of God

Jean Schneider

Operation HELP

Pastor Randy Simonson

Harvestime Church

Pastor Ladd Sonnenberg

Bethel Lutheran Church

Rev. Carolyn Staats

Mt. Zion Lutheran Church

Pastor Aaron Steffen

HILLCITY Church

Pastor Todd Stocker

Trinity Lutheran Church

Pastor Larry Szyman

Faith Community Church

Rev Guy Usher

St Paul's Episcopal Church



