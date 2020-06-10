After further research, I wish to retract a statement in my letter to the editor June 6 headlined “Include community in conversion therapy ban discussion.”

No member of the Human Rights Commission made this post on social media: "I can't wait till this plague ends so we can get back to important stuff like taking God out of the Human Rights Commission Oath of Office." This was posted by a member of the community.

My apologies for any harm done to the Human Rights Commission, City Council members and Republican Eagle for this error. Otherwise I stand by my letter as submitted.

George Hintz

Red Wing