We are writing as members and allies of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls faculty and staff union (AFT No. 6504) to encourage public opposition to the “Blueprint for the University of Wisconsin System Beyond COVID-19” proposed by UW-System President Ray Cross. This plan calls for a dramatic restructuring of the four-year comprehensive universities. There are many concerns we have regarding the plan. The following are the main ones:

Shared faculty governance and community stakeholders. The plan violates the democratic principles of shared faculty governance and service to the community which is at the heart of the Wisconsin Idea. The plan argues for an “accelerated process” that does not allow for “broad engagement of university stakeholders and community members.” In addition, the plan suggests that UW-System must switch from “convener/collaborator/coordinator to director and manager.” This suggests a minimal interest in the voices of faculty, staff, students, and community stakeholders. This top-down approach is short-sighted and increases the likelihood of a restructuring that would do more harm than good to the four-year campuses and surrounding communities.

The timeline. The Cross plan imposes on stakeholders a timeline of one year. In that context programs (beginning fall 2020) are to be reviewed, assessed, and prioritized by Jan. 15, 2021. This prioritization is to be submitted to the Board of Regents by March 15 with the structural changes indicated to be implemented in fall 2021.

This is simply too short a timeline to do competent work, particularly in the context of our continued need to alter methods of course delivery.

Criteria for review of programs. The Cross plan refers to the implementation of “traditional models” to evaluate programs but indicates they be adapted to “expedite the process.” The UW System has recently approved the more fully vetted policy (SYS 102 6.3.2) “Roles and Responsibilities for Monitoring Low Producing Academic Programs.” The input we receive from our colleagues is this recently established UW System policy would provide a more reliable instrument to use in prioritizing programs.

The COVID-19 pandemic presents us with an unprecedented crisis. The past spring our colleagues (faculty, staff, and administration) have responded to this crisis by pulling together to make the necessary adjustments to ensure high quality education is delivered to our students. Faculty and staff at UWRF take tremendous pride in offering our students the very best in terms of programs and curriculum. We recognize that this crisis will bring change. It is important, however, that all voices be part of the process deciding the direction of that change. The Cross plan falls far short of allowing those voices to be part of the process.

John Heppen

Hossein Eftekhari

Dean Vesperman

Doug Margolis

John Walker

Ozcan Kilic

Nathan Riel-Elness

Steve Luebke

Mary Wright

John Wheeler

Claire McCarty

Nerissa Nelson

Marcus Cederstrom

Jon Shelton

Michael Childers

Andy Felt

Mark Brueggeman

Rebecca Schumacher

Bob Nowlan

Chad Goldberg

