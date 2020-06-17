In 2018, the Statement on Social Justice and the Gospel ( statementonsocialjustice.com ) was released. Its drafters, guarding against the emergence of the cultural Marxist doctrines of critical race theory and intersectionality within Christianity, cited the Apostle Paul’s warning to the Colossians: “See to it that no one takes you captive by philosophy and empty deceit, according to human tradition, according to the elemental spirits of the world, and not according to Christ.”

To date, no churches or pastors in the Hudson community have signed onto this statement.

On June 4, in the midst of nationwide riots and less than two weeks after the unjust death of George Floyd while being arrested by Minneapolis police, leaders from 16 area churches affiliated with the Hudson Area Ministerial Association echoed the claims of critical race theory and its revolutionary proponents, co-signing a letter condemning the ostensible “sins of racism and white supremacy” that “fester unchecked in our country, culture, community, and even churches” (HSO, June 4).

In issuing such a quick and sweeping statement, HAMA church affiliates disregarded multiple New Testament warnings against the emergence of false and divisive doctrine within the believing church. Had these churches instead abided the biblical admonition to be “quick to listen and slow to speak” (James 1:19), they may have been more discerning with their words, or at least less eager to signal virtue by signing onto a hasty ecumenical statement that offers no evidence to support its legitimacy.

In February, Voddie Baucham, dean of theology at African Christian University in Zambia and one of the architects of the Statement on Social Justice and the Gospel, visited the Hudson community to discuss the dangers posed to Christians and all African Americans by cultural Marxism and critical race theory. Christian congregants from as far away as Green Bay traveled to Hudson to hear his bold and prophetic message. Sadly, as the HAMA statement makes painfully clear, few of Hudson’s church leaders have heard his warning.

For the sake of furthering a constructive understanding on issues of race and social justice in our churches, I strongly recommend to HAMA’s membership Dr. Baucham’s 2019 discussion on ethnic gnosticism, which is readily searchable on YouTube.

Jack Wheeler

Hudson