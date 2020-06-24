Why aren’t we all wearing masks when in public places?

This should not be a question answered by partisan politics.

It should not be a question answered by how old you are or how susceptible you think you are to the virus.

It should not be a question of your personal comfort.

It should be a question of what can we do to protect ourselves but even more important of what we can do to protect the people with whom we come into contact.

It’s not about you; it’s about all of us!

As much as we would like to believe that the virus is under control and it’s time to go back to normal, COVID19 is not going anywhere. It will be here until there is a vaccine to protect us.

As scientists learn more about the virus, they have found that face-to-face contact – especially in closed spaces – is the situation in which the virus is most likely to spread. They are telling us that wearing a mask and social distancing is the best way to decrease the spread.

So let’s do what is best for all of us – mask up and social distance.

I’m wearing a mask to protect you. Can’t you wear a mask to protect me? It’s the Minnesota way and it’s the American way.

Jan Mrachek

Wabasha