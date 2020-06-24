No matter where you travel there's a simple but very important step that all motorists can take to help prevent injuries, deaths and ease the burden on emergency responders: wear a seat belt. Every seat. Every trip.

As part of our year-round public safety efforts, Hudson Police Department will join other Wisconsin law enforcement agencies in the "Click It or Ticket” seat belt mobilization from June 22 to July 5.

As always, the goal is not to stop or cite motorists. Our emphasis is on public education and voluntary compliance with traffic laws designed to keep everyone safe. Currently in Wisconsin, more than 90% of motorists routinely buckle up. Still, about half the car and truck occupants killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes every year are not wearing a seat belt.

During Click It or Ticket and throughout the year, please travel safely and responsibly. That means wear your seat belt, watch your speed and drive alert. By preventing crashes and injuries, you can spare family and friends tremendous grief, while also supporting our valued health care professionals and emergency responders. Thanks for helping us move towards Zero Deaths on Wisconsin roads.

Sgt. Todd Pearson

Hudson Police Department