With COVID-19 cases rising in our area I was shocked when I went into my local gas station to find the employees were no longer wearing masks. They said they were not required to wear them. While they are legally correct, it shows a disregard for their more vulnerable customers that they would disregard this simple safety measure.
After 45 years of buying gas from the same location I am grateful that there are nearby stations where the management and staff are taking the safety of their customers seriously by continuing to adhere to recommended safety measures.
Jeff Scott
River Falls