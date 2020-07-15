In regards to the issue of whether businesses should require employees and customers to wear masks, has anyone been to a business where masks are required for both? Business is booming!

It's a good place to shop and feel a little more protected and people are loving it.

The idea that not requiring masks hurts business is back asswards. Not only do customers and employees not feel protected, the resulting spread of the virus could (and has) shut businesses down again.

Why are we not connecting the dots? I have to think it's because of the massive failure in leadership in the midst of this pandemic. There is literally no end in sight.

Beth Shockey-Woll

River Falls



