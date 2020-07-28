The article titled “Unlocking the keys to online education” brings up several important issues related to the importance of educating individuals in prison in preparation for release and as a way of reducing rates of recidivism among released prisoners.

To meet the learning needs of individuals within prison, it is necessary to consider the high prevalence of dyslexia among prisoners identified by several studies and present educational materials that allows individuals to utilize their strengths during learning opportunities (Moody et al., 2000; Selenius, Dåderman, Meurling, & Levander, 2006; Snowling, Adams, Bowyer-Crane, & Tobin, 2000; Wallis, 1998).

It is also important to dispel misconceptions that frequently accompany dyslexia. Dyslexia is not a reading deficit that results from the reversal of words. Individuals with dyslexia typically have an average to an above average intelligence and deficits in letter and word decoding can result in slow reading speed and interfere with reading comprehension (Foss, 2016; International Dyslexia Association, n.d.). By exploring different learning formats such as video or audio, individuals with dyslexia can more successfully process and retain material.

By allowing learners to identify and utilize their strengths, education in prison can more successfully meet individual needs.

Sean Cudd

New Richmond