On behalf of the members of the American Legion, Department of Wisconsin, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Riders, we are outraged and saddened by the defacement of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum entrance in Madison. The effects of the defacement have been disturbing to our veteran community. Everyone has a voice and a right to protest peacefully.

The American Legion Family is made up of veterans and their families who continue to serve within their communities educating the public on programs that teach history, the Constitution, patriotism, sportsmanship, citizenship, and much more.

The American Legion, Department of Wisconsin, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Riders honor all those who serve, past and present, their families, and their communities. Our veterans and communities have been called to action to protect and preserve our history. A veteran is a veteran; no difference in color, race, or gender. Veterans serve to preserve the constitutional rights of American citizens, serving side by side to ensure that everyone has an equal voice.

The American Legion Family of Wisconsin exceeds 70,000 members, and our family speaks in unity, loud and proud of our heritage. While we have fought in the trenches around the globe, we will also fight to ensure that the history of those battles are forever preserved. The American Legion Family discourages all forms of violence and damage within our communities. We are asking all veteran service organizations and supporters to join together to defend Americanism within our communities.

David Wischer

Menomonee Falls

American Legion, Department of Wisconsin, commander

Joanie Dickerson

Bagley

American Legion Auxiliary, Department of Wisconsin, president

Robert Sirovina Jr.

Milwaukee

Sons of the American Legion, Detachment of Wisconsin, commander

Tim Hyma

Black River Falls

American Legion Riders of Wisconsin, president