In late December of 1957, I was 17 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 175 pounds, an athlete and what was probably the best physical shape of my life.

I was struck down by H1N1, later called the Asian flu. For two weeks I went through torture. I experienced fevers, chills, sweats, coughing so much I coughed up blood, body aches, headaches and almost lost total ability to move.

My dad found a rollaway bed and set it up in the living room as I was so weak I couldn’t get upstairs to my bedroom.

A lot of those two weeks, I was totally unaware of anything. Christmas and New Year’s went by unnoticed.

Sixty-three years later I still remember some of the things I went through. It took months before I totally recovered.

This is a warning to young people. I believe 100,000 Americans died of H1N1 in 1957-58 and many millions were sickened. Do not believe you are immune to COVID-19 which can be even more debilitating than H1N1.

Marvin L. Nelson

River Falls



