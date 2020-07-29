How ironic. Daniel Bruch's article “I did it my way … at whose expense” regarding the rising tide of "it's all about me" individualism in the U.S., juxtaposed with the letter, “ River Falls doesn't need mandatory masks ” written by one who could easily be the person of the year pictured on a poster for the John Wayne Rugged Individualism Syndrome (Star-Observer, July 23, 2020).

It amazes me that there are so many people in this country, during these times of multiple crises, the C-19 pandemic being only one of them, bound and determined to assert their individual rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of willful ignorance over the needs and rights of the common good for their communities, states and the nation. Gosh people, I just don't know that there are enough Darwin Awards darwinawards.com/rules/ available to go around for all of you.

So, here we are, facing a Pandora's Box of potential disasters that are being "dealt with" by questionable, at best, leadership that continues to divide we the people into more and more warring factions ... one can only wonder if this, perhaps, is how the great civilizations of the past began their slides down the slippery slopes that lead to their eventual demise.

Kurt Sroka

Somerset