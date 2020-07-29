The term #Cancel Culture is used by those who feel our cultural is being eroded for the sake of political correctness. It seems everything -- from Thanksgiving to sport mascots -- are in the crosshairs of this irrational movement and I agree. The #Cancel Culture is dangerous.

Honesty and transparency about your beliefs and values are needed to truly move forward and we gain greater knowledge and understanding of the world around us by acknowledging and learning from the truth. Afterall, we did not get to the moon by denying calculus or holding to the belief that the sun evolves around the earth.

The concern I have about those who “tweet and parrot” about the #Cancel Culture is they too selectively cancel certain parts of our history and therefore are guilty of participating in their own version of it.

Take the Confederate flag and the war between the states. It was a war for states’ rights, correct? Partially. But if you believe that, then you need to finish the sentence. It was a war for the rights of states to own people and to enslave them for economic benefit. That is fact: several Confederate states clearly and unequivocably advocated for secession to preserve their right to own and profit from slavery.

Be honest, admit this and realize that these states betrayed the promise of America. We should not glorify their generals and their emblems as symbols of pride; they were traitors.

Perhaps Confederacy apologist feel that slavery was abolished in 1865 and the Blacks were given their constitutional freedom enshrined in the 13th and 14th Amendments and therefore all is good, but again the #Cancel Culture ignores the “legal actions” of the Jim Crow South -- voting restrictions, school segregation and redlining. The singular purpose of these “legal acts” was to ensure freed slaves and their families did not have a chance to be equal in America, but those parts of history are conveniently “canceled” by those who oppose the #Cancel cultural. The Confederate symbols should not be romanticized or nostalgically revered but rather placed in museums as a reminder of what was once OK, is not OK and realize that its racial agenda still thrives today.

So, if you oppose the #Cancel Culture, honestly ask yourself what parts of history you conveniently ignore since your white skin has given you that privilege. If you do not want to “lose” your culture, then look at all parts including those parts that feel uncomfortable. Since canceling the “uncomfortable parts” is like not learning a hot stove burns and ultimately it is only to our detriment since willful ignorance of our past is not progress.

Bill Coggio

Troy Township