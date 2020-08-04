When Gov. Tim Walz shut everything that first month, I supported his actions. I, like many others, was scared out of my wits as I am over 65 with underlying health conditions. After the second week, I shut off my TV and all the hype the news media and politicians were feeding us and my anxiety level dropped like a rock.

After that first month, I began to do some d i gging and watching news with a more balanced mind and attitude. I was not really happy when Walz extended his emergency powers, but I thought by the end of that second month they would expire.

But, oh, no, he had to extend his powers once again, as if the people of Minnesota are but mere children and must be totally cared for, as we cannot make value judgments all by ourselves.

The power must have gone to qur governor's head as he extended his emergency powers on July 13.

Dale Hoium

Red Wing