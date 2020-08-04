Michael Brun’s recent article about the Mayo Clinics ending its relationships with all health care sharing ministries includes a statement from Mayo that mischaracterizes reputable health care sharing ministries like Medi-Share. These ministries are, in fact, subject to “oversight, legal requirements (and) consumer protections” at the federal and state levels — health care sharing ministries must meet the federal definition laid out in the Affordable Care Act, they must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, they must possess a certification letter from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services certifying that they meet all legal requirements; and they are subject to oversight by state attorneys general under consumer protection laws just like any other charity or business.
Medi-Share has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, a 98% customer satisfaction rating, and an established track record with the Mayo Clinics for timely payment of member bills. And, while Medi-Share will continue to work with the Mayo Clinics when in our members’ best interests, we have confidence in the exceptional medical care available from other providers in the area, and look forward to connecting Medi-Share members with alternative providers.
Dr. Alesia Greene
Melbourne, Florida
Medi-Share medical director