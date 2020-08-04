Michael Brun’s recent article about the Mayo Clinics ending its relationships with all health care sharing ministries includes a statement from Mayo that mischaracterizes reputable health care sharing ministries like Medi-Share. These ministries are, in fact, subject to “oversight, legal requirements (and) consumer protections” at the federal and state levels — health care sharing ministries must meet the federal definition laid out in the Affordable Care Act, they must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, they must possess a certification letter from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services certifying that they meet all legal requirements; and they are subject to oversight by state attorneys general under consumer protection laws just like any other charity or business.