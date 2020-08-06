John Becker tried to do the right thing for a beleaguered resident here in Ward 2, and the City Council censured him . Kim Beise refused to censure Becker for his valiant effort and voted no on that resolution, which passed on a 5-2 vote.

Both Becker and Beise know that what is legally permitted is not always ethically/morally the right thing to do. Shame on the other council members who don't see/or know the difference, and are willing to let insurance companies decide the matter!

Joe Engesser, another brave Red Wingite, went on record as he urged public support for Police Chief Roger Pohlman and the whole police department.

Becker, Beise, and Engesser are three citizens who want this community to do the right thing. I salute them!

Barb Betcher

Red Wing