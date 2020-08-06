What has happened to us that we are so divided we would not respect the differences of opinion; that we would react with ugly and accusative words to our neighbors who differ from us; that we would care more about a political opinion than the health and safety of our neighbors?

When I moved here in July 1981, where my oldest daughter had settled after college, my husband and I were welcomed into a friendly, active community. My husband was an immigrant. He spoke no English but was warmly greeted and soon given work in two churches. We left after four wonderful years, I, with tears in my eyes, and my husband silent as he had not the words at the moment for he was feeling a loss of friends and a city with a way of life he loved. He was sad but we had accepted a call to return to mission work in Brasil.

My husband passed away last September, and, though I still grieve, I am glad he can't see what is happening here now -- signs showing one's political choices stolen off lawns, and the refusal to wear masks to protect friends and neighbors, saying that this is a violation of individual rights as citizens.

But where do the exercise of my rights endanger the rights of others, or is it OK for me to say that in taking my rights, I am denying the rights of others to protect their health?

River Falls is a city where various denominations live in peace and ecumenism, reaching out to others by doing things to alleviate those who are less fortunate or in a crisis of some kind. We have a free pantry, and churches have aided immigrants, who, like our forefathers and mothers, were fleeing from violence and death to find safety in this country, whose symbol is the Statue of Liberty.

I still hope that we, as Americans, believe we should treat others as we want to be treated; that we care for our neighbors. Can we just stop for a moment and realize that loving our city and country requires that we honor the lives and opinions of others?

I appreciate also living in a country where I am free to write my opinions and feelings without fear of retaliation.

Barbara de Souza

River Falls