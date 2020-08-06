Every year more than 1 million people from 50 states and 150 countries receive medical care at Mayo Clinic. We are fortunate to have such a well-known and highly regarded facility within 90 miles of our area. Our family has been successfully treated at Mayo for many years.

In a letter published July 23, I found the “talking point” regarding masks for healthy people impeding breathing and lowering their resistance odd and misleading. In a recent visit to Mayo Clinic, all patients and all staff are required to wear masks. Why would staff who work there every day for eight hours or more wear masks if it were bad for their health? I doubt their employer would allow that.

We were at the facility for over 10 hours and felt very safe as we observed “everyone” wearing masks. In reflecting on the logic and common sense of why this is so successful, it is obvious that particles of virus, even if a silent spreader appears healthy but is asymptomatic, will not fall on objects like furniture or the floor or circulate in the air. This simply protects individuals from giving and/or receiving the virus when in an indoor public setting.

It is also common sense to feel free to exercise, enjoy sunshine, get sleep, and eat a healthy diet in your own private space. Even Mayo Clinic would encourage the writer’s very healthy habits.

Who should you trust to require safe practices to control this deadly virus? Let’s start with a prominent medical facility. A better talking point would be “Wear A Mask.”

Shirley Matzek

Hudson