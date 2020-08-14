I commend the five City Council members who voted to uphold the high standards of Red Wing’s Code of Conduct by censuring member John Becker. These heroic public servants took the hard road, knowing they must continue to seek the cooperation of their colleague.

Becker’s violations are clearly outlined by the Red Wing City attorney: He used his office improperly. His offense could have cost a homeowner due compensation, and the taxpayers thousands of dollars. I’m sad that one council member took the easy road and voted to keep his friendship over maintaining the public’s trust in government.

Once his misdeeds were exposed, Becker had a unique opportunity to regain our trust and show Red Wing’s young people how democracy should really work. Becker could have taken responsibility and issued a public apology. What we are seeing instead is a Washington-like attempt to justify his unethical behavior from both Becker and his political allies. It is truly disappointing.

Michele Meyer

Red Wing