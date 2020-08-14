Food insecurity affects over 14.3 million households in the United States, of this, 78% of the highest rates are in rural counties.

Rural areas are affected by food insecurity when there is limited access to food resources. It has been stated that physical environments limit access to affordable and nutritious food choices. Transportation has also been a barrier. Lack of public transportation in rural areas limits where people can get groceries ultimately forces them to pay the higher prices in smaller grocery stores.

Food insecurity is clearly a problem. But there are ways to help.

Farmers markets are a great alternative to help provide people get nutritious and affordable food. Farmers markets help support local farmers and contribute to the economy.

Food Shelves are also a great resource to enhance on. Many people rely on these pantries to feed their families, and continuous community support through donations and usage is essential.

With COVID-19, more families are worried about money and how they are going to get their next meal. Encouraging and growing farmers markets and food pantries are two ways that community members can help try to lower the rates of food insecurity.

Jessica Lackner

River Falls