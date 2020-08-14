I like our sheriff in St. Croix County. He is humble, kind, and works hard. I do not like his proclamation that he will not be enforcing state mask laws. Here are a few reasons why.

PREVIOUSLY: Wisconsin governor issues statewide mask order beginning Aug. 1

1) He assumes power that is not his to assume. Sheriffs are not elected to decide which laws they want to enforce. By his logic, his department should also stop enforcing drug possession laws as they too are primarily an issue of health (as opposed to driving while impaired, which is clearly an issue of safety).

2) He arbitrarily draws a distinction between health and safety. Whether someone is exposing others to a virus that is contagious before the host is symptomatic is an issue of safety. Would he step aside for patrons to smoke in bars in violation of law? Why is this different?

3) By proclaiming non-enforcement, he weakens his position and ability to uphold the law in furtherance of public safety.

Rather than be judicious and handle mask laws case by case or through internal policy, he’s let the community know civilians have to shoulder the burden of enforcement and that they won’t be getting the backing of law enforcement should there be an issue. Specifically, business owners are now in the socially impossible position of being the bad guy. No one said he can’t give folks warnings as opposed to citations.

He’s tied his own hands, making himself ineffective on this issue.

4) His proclamation reeks of partisanship. The sheriff is elected to protect and serve everyone in the community, not to toe the line on the partisan narratives of partisan party leadership, especially where doing so undermines his responsibilities as one of the top law enforcement officers in the community. Sheriff Knutson, I like you. I’m also deeply disappointed in your decision to elect lawless anarchy over law and order.

Sarah Yacoub

Hudson