With school starting soon and the current unrest in the community surrounding LGBTQ persons and those of color, we as parents have alerted Red Wing Public Schools of some major concerns about the safety of children who fit into these categories.

It seems now, more than ever, those with negative feelings toward the marginalized are feeling empowered to voice those opinions with and in any means necessary, regardless of the consequence. It can be seen in the recent crimes.

We want to know what the superintendent, principals and School Board members are going to do and have in place for our children when they return to school on a regular or even sporadic basis. Our concern is not only for the kids/teens that have chosen to be open about their sexuality, but also for those that choose to support their friends of the LGBTQ orientation, many of whom do not have the support at home.

We are scared to send our kids to school as we see a lack of urgency to act by local law enforcement and city officials to make our community a safe place for all. Our kids/teens deserve and have a right to protection against other students and staff that are hateful or bias toward their protected classes and that is the law:

● The core legal obligations of States with respect to protecting the human rights of LGBT people include obligations to:

o Protect individuals from homophobic and transphobic violence.

o Prevent torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

o Repeal laws criminalizing homosexuality and transgender people.

o Prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

o Safeguard freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly for all LGBT people.

● It is unlawful to discriminate on the grounds of color in any of the prohibited areas of public life. What exceptions are there applying to color.

School is supposed to be a safe place, a place where you can learn and flourish, not a place to be ridiculed and made to feel inferior. We need to know that there are plans in place to protect our children from this hatred that seems to be so prevalent in our community.

Crystal & Missy Henderson

Red Wing