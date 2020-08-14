On Aug. 10, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm asked Minnesota elected officials and leaders to take a stand about the seriousness and consequences of COVID-19.

Malcolm and I serve together on the state Community Health Services Advisory Commission. She and I agree that the heart and soul of public health is hard science learned from fighting diseases like tuberculosis, polio, AIDS and ebola. Medical professionals working together with a willing population is the surest way to bring relief from modern plagues confronting humanity. In each past instance, science has triumphed over misinformation.

Our individual actions have a direct effect on the COVID-19 infection rate and ultimately, the death toll. In Goodhue County, we have adapted to the guidelines supported by proven science, and our case load remains low.

Right now, working together may mean staying apart. Wearing a mask is the new face of respect for our fellow citizens, and hands that are chapped and dry from frequent washing are a sign of caring heart.

Minnesota is fortunate to have medical leaders providing continuous, honest, and up-to-date information. If you’re not on board yet, please participate willingly in stemming the tide of infection.

Paul Drotos

Goodhue County Board chair

Red Wing