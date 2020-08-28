I am a retired federal employee and I am writing to raise awareness about the devastating issues facing the U.S. Postal Service. Recent operational changes are resulting in substantial delays in the delivery of mail. Americans need the Postal Service performing at full capacity now more than ever.

Americans rely on the Postal Service to deliver life-saving prescription medications, essential goods and communications. In some cases, delayed or denied delivery could force individuals to forgo critical medications and goods altogether. An interruption in service also means a delay in receiving and delivering absentee ballots, crucial during the pandemic. For seniors, especially those with preexisting medical conditions quarantining for safety, a trip to the pharmacy, store or polling site could unnecessarily expose them to greater risk of infection from COVID-19.

I am asking every American to join me in calling on lawmakers to do right by the people who tirelessly work each day to ensure households and businesses receive timely delivery of mail and goods, often at a greater risk to their own health. Tell your lawmakers to preserve the Postal Service and provide emergency funding to keep it operating.

Richard Ziton

St. Paul