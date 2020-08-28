Let’s take the politics out of HOW we vote. Can we agree that voting is a constitutional right afforded to citizens over 19? Can we also agree that it is our responsibility as citizens to vote?

What if work schedules, transportation issues, proximity of the nearest polling place, and concern about COVID make it difficult to vote in person?

Registering to vote absentee makes it easy to exercise your right, take care of your responsibility, and do so minus the hassle.

It’s as easy as 1-2-3.

1. Register to vote. Do it online at www.myvote.wi.gov. You’ll need to send a scan of a photo i.d., your drivers’ license, for example. Or visit your town clerk’s office or other locations, such as a political party office.

2. Register to vote absentee. On the same website, www.myvote.wi.gov, you can register to vote absentee. If you have a disability, you can select “indefinitely confined,” and you will receive your absentee ballot for every election. Otherwise, select “for the calendar year,” and you will receive ballots for every election during the calendar year. You need to submit every ballot to receive the next one and guarantee you are not dropped from the roll.

3. Vote early. Your absentee ballot will arrive several weeks before the election, giving you plenty of time to cast your votes. Fill it out when you receive it, have another registered voter witness your ballot, and drop it in the mail or nearest government office at your next opportunity. Don’t lose your ballot in a pile of paper on the kitchen counter. Vote as soon as you receive it.

If you vote early, mailing should work fine. Otherwise, check your polling place to learn about drop boxes or curbside/touchless drop offs. (Details are not yet available.)

Whom you vote for is your business. Keeping our democracy alive by exercising your right and responsibility to vote is everyone’s concern.

P.R. Fricke

New Richmond