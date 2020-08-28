About every three hours in Wisconsin, someone is killed or injured in an alcohol-related crash. Drivers impaired by alcohol or other drugs pose a serious hazard to themselves, their passengers and everyone else along our roadways.

As part of our year-round public safety efforts, the Hudson Police Department will join law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 7. This is not about stopping, citing or arresting motorists. This is about saving lives and preventing tragedies.

Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,058 alcohol-related crashes that injured 2,918 people and resulted in 140 deaths (about one-quarter of all traffic fatalities.) But alcohol is not the only problem. We also see drivers impaired by illegal drugs, prescription and over-the counter medications.

To help identify and remove impaired drivers from our roadways, Wisconsin has 5,223 law enforcement officers trained in ARIDE -- Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement. Wisconsin also has 310 highly trained drug recognition experts, among the most in the nation.

Citizens play a vital role. Never allow someone to drive impaired. If you suspect a driver is impaired, call 911 and provide as much detail as you can. Protect yourself and your passengers by buckling up, watching your speed, being patient and staying alert.

Thanks for your support throughout the year to help keep our streets and communities safe.

Sgt. Todd Pearson

Hudson Police Department