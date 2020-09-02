What do 1 in 3 American adults (88 million) have in common – prediabetes.

Thanks to the I Can Prevent Diabetes class which are free and sponsored by the University of Minnesota Extension, a SNAP-Ed educator will guide a small group of the 1.5 million prediabetic Minnesotans, through the lifestyle changes and best practices to promote healthy eating, weight loss, and physical activity. These are the keys that can help us minimize/mitigate the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

This community based, yearlong diabetes prevention program will assist participants in

understanding and navigating through daily food, physical activity, motivation and attitude choices. These life skills affect every aspect of our, and our family’s, physical and mental well-being/health.

As a class participant, I learned that a 5-7 % weight loss, along with increased moderate

physical activity, could significantly reduce one’s risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. With the guidance of a U of MN Extension educator and the support of fellow participants, you too can rethink and retool your way to a healthier, happier you.

In this daughter/mother/grandmother’s (aka. hija/madre/abuelita’s) opinion, this class was one of the best things I have ever done for myself and my loved ones.

To register for the upcoming I Can Prevent Diabetes course via Zoom, please call Kanko Akakpovi, University of Minnesota SNAP-Ed educator at 507-330-2017 or email kakakpov@umn.edu.

Sally Castillo

Oronoco, Minn.