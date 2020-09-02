Kudos to our Red Wing firefighters! They responded promptly to our fire call last week Wednesday and then, blessedly, spotted and extinguished a second blaze that had started farther up Reichert Avenue.

Kudos, also, to the Xcel line crew that worked until 10 p.m. to correct the problem. We members of the Sunny Knoll Townhouse Association are really grateful, and we thank them all for their successful efforts on our behalf.

How fortunate we are to have such dedicated servants/workers in our community!

Barb Betcher

Red Wing