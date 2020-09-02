The League of Women Voters Red Wing, Prairie Island Indian Community and the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce will co-host a series of candidate events in September featuring local and state office candidates. We are blessed to have a diverse array of excellent choices for candidates for public service, and this is a unique opportunity to be safely present for a thorough vetting of the important issues and positions our community needs to address.

Please submit questions up to 48 hours prior to the evening of each event to the Red Wing League of Women Voters website at www.lwvmn.org/red-wing (no microphone-sharing is permitted) and bring your own mask, snacks and drinks. Events will begin at 5 p.m. at Red Wing Central Park Bandshell on Sept. 10, 15 and 17. The events will be taped and available on YouTube, our local access channel, and in vote411.org voter guide.

I am looking forward to participating this year as an attendee.

Zoe Malinchoc-DeVoe

Red Wing