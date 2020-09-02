All our adult lives we have relied on the U.S. Postal Service to live up to its unofficial creed: "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." We get our medicines delivered by mail, vote by mail in the pandemic.

Now the new postmaster general (never an employee of the USPS) cannot tell you the price of mailing a postcard, admitting before Congress, "I know very little about a postage stamp."

Nor can he even guess within 10 million, how many people voted by mail in the 2016 election (it was about 33 million).

Nonetheless, since his recent appointment, mailboxes and mail sorting machines have been removed and delivery of first class mail has slowed by more than 8%. (He claims to not be responsible for any of this, nor can he say who is responsible.)

This ought to say something about the "wisdom" of political donors receiving jobs for which they are demonstrably unqualified.

Phyllis Goldin and Wanda Brown

Prescott