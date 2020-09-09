During this most unusual of unusual years, I am struck by people’s forgetfulness, unwillingness, or inability to remember the fundamental truth of President Truman’s famous desktop sign. Facing out for all who entered the oval office to see, the sign read, ”The Buck Stops Here.”

The sign publicly declared and acknowledged that in the end, the president was responsible for what took place during his administration, both good and bad. If things in the country were changing for the better, the nation at peace at home and abroad, and spreading prosperity, the president got the credit. If there was unrest or declining fortune, the administration and its president accepted the responsibility for that as well. President Truman and the sign are long gone. Too bad. We were a better country for it being prominently on display in the Oval Office.

Jim Laskin

Glenwood City