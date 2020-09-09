Isn't anybody paying attention? For the second time since the pandemic, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has called a special session to address a critical situation that needs legislative attention.And for the second time, the Republican-led Legislature has seen fit to gavel in the session and gavel out almost immediately, not allowing any discussion, debate or action to be taken.
These are our elected representatives who have taken an oath to represent us, their constituents. These are our representatives who are still collecting a government paycheck but refusing to take any action at a special session or to call their own session.
LaVonne McCombie
Hudson