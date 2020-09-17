I was pulled over for speeding recently while visiting family in my hometown of Hudson. Admittedly, I was going faster than I should have been and received a ticket. The ticket itself is not why I am writing today. The officer who stopped me was not wearing a mask when he came to my car.

Coming from Milwaukee where it has been the social norm to follow the statewide mask mandate, I was surprised to see officers not wearing masks, especially while working directly with the public. I find it particularly ironic that this individual is someone who is supposed to uphold the health and safety of our community.

Speed limits and seatbelt laws exist for public health and safety. These regulations are evidence-based, proven to decrease fatality rates from motor vehicle accidents. As a physician assistant student, I can attest that the research on mask wearing is similarly clear. Masks decrease your chances of contracting COVID-19 and protect those around you.

So why did the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office issue a statement that refers to the COVID-19 pandemic as a public health concern that “should be left to public health officials?” If it truly isn’t our police’s role to model and enforce the behavior that keeps our community safe, then why are we ticketing people for speeding?

While the ticket was minorly annoying as a broke grad student, I had no issue paying the fine as it served as a reminder to keep myself and my community safe. There’s no reason mask wearing should be any different. Masks are a simple and effective way to keep us all safe and healthy.

Ellie Kiecker

Milwaukee