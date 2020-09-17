I recently had a conversation with an 80-plus year old veteran who was a POW in North Vietnam. He wanted to talk and, for a change, I just listened. He went on to say when he was drafted he never gave a thought of trying to get a deferment. He believed it was his patriotic duty as an American to defend the country he loved so dearly. He explained there’s a difference in wrapping yourself in the flag, verses defending the flag, as the current commander and chief does.

The Purple Heart he received, he held dear to his heart for the last 60 years until Donald Trump was given one for a gift after he used five deferments to stay out defending our country. He continued with his sadness of being disparaged by the current commander in chief as a loser for being captured and even serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. As tears welled in his eyes all I could do is say, “Thank you for your service.”

Tony R Huppert

Spring Valley